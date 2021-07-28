POMFRET CENTER, CT (WFSB) -- Windham-Tolland 4-H campers in Pomfret Center aren’t only kayaking and swimming this summer, they’re also raising awareness about a “dam” problem.
The aging structure needs to be rebuilt, and the camp has two options – raise $1 million toward rebuilding the dam, or drain the pond, which could mean the end of the 4H camp as it’s known.
The dam blocking Lyon Brook creates the 7-acre pond at the 4-H camp.
It’s the heart of the nearly 250-acre nonprofit, created in 1953. It’s where generations of campers have learned to swim and canoe.
“It’s a tremendous resource; we try to keep it for the kids, we try to make it the best we can,” said Jane Rider, president of 4-H Camp Foundation.
4-H leaders said the state’s Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection is telling them the old dam needs major work, which could cost more than $1 million that they would need to raise.
“The DEEP is kind of threatening to make us lower the pond and not have it if we can’t come up with a fix,” said Heather Logee, who is the camp director.
So, campers have embarked on a letter writing campaign asking the state bond commission for the money.
“The pond has been here from the beginning, so I really hope you can help us so that generations after me can have the amazing memories that I’ve had,” said Logan Bertram, who is a camp counselor.
“I enjoy kayaking, canoeing, fishing and swimming. While at the pond I have made some incredible and unforgettable memories,” said camper Delilah Kessleman. “When I think of camp one of the first things I think of is the pond camp would not be the same without it.”
State Senator Cathy Osten has been to the camp.
“They’ve known they’ve had to do this, they just thought they had time, and the 4-H Camp itself is a valuable resource,” Osten said.
“First we need to raise the money to provide the engineering report to be done, and that’s, I believe, within 12 months,” said Judy Buell, who is on the 4-H camp board.
“It is absolutely necessary, but camp is safe. The dam is safe. We are monitoring it daily. There is no cause to think that it’s going to let go at any given time,” Logee said.
The camp has a series of fundraisers planned, including a ‘camp out under the stars.’
For more information, click here.
