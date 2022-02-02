(WFSB) – A $4 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Connecticut Tuesday, lottery officials said.
The Connecticut Lottery said the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Stratford Cigar & Smoke Shop in Stratford.
Last night's Mega Millions drawing resulted in a $4 million winner in Connecticut! Was it you? 👀 those tickets! pic.twitter.com/yhrqkKNKNi— CT Lottery (@ctlottery) February 2, 2022
Lottery officials are telling people to check their tickets.
For more information on the Connecticut Lottery click here.
