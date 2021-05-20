NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A fire in Newington forced several people from their home.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday on Robbins Avenue.
Firefighters said they had initially received reports that there were four people trapped inside the home, but the occupants were found outside with police officers when they arrived on scene.
No injuries were reported.
Officials said that they encountered heavy fire and smoke coming from most of the windows of the home.
Firefighters arrived at the scene within 2 minutes because it was near the department.
"It wasn’t hard. We did everything from the outside. We couldn’t get in, so we attacked everything thought the doors. We did have an electrical line that was in danger of falling to keep that area safe until Eversource crew got here," said Assistant Chief Tom Lapierre, Newington Fire Department.
The home appeared to be badly charred.
Crews continued to put out hotspots around 6 a.m.
The occupants of the home will have to look for another place to stay, firefighters said.
Robbins Avenue is closed between Main Street and Audubon Avenue.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
