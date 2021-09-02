FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Four people on a plane that crashed into the Trumpf Inc. building in Farmington on Thursday morning have died.
Farmington police said the crash happened just before 10 a.m.
The plane, which took off from Robertson Airport in Plainville, had mechanical failure during take-off, and eventually crashed on the ground and ended up hitting the Trumpf Inc. building on Hyde Road.
Police said evacuations were underway just after the crash.
During a news conference, police said all Trumpf employees were accounted for. The company said two were injured. There were more than 100 people inside the building at the time.
"It is miraculous, I mean to say that we can confirm no one was injured inside is some silver lining to this tragedy," said Farmington Police Lt. Tim McKenzie.
The Federal Aviation Administration said two pilots and two passengers were on the plane at the time.
Farmington police said Thursday afternoon that all four had died. Their names have not yet been released.
The plane was heading to Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo, N.C.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a Cessna Citation 560X.
As dozens of workers got out of the building, others in the highly industrial area watched as the jet fuel set an entire corner of the Trumpf facility on fire.
Eyewitnesses said they can’t shake the sound of the explosion.
“We were at work and heard a big explosion and we all went outside and just saw smoke billowing out of here,” said Chris Cubeta.
Farmington police said this crash could have been much worse.
"Only a few feet from this building, if the plane had struck the building back there, the explosion would have been enormous and have had a lot more lives lost," McKenzie said.
The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.
Eversource said there were power outages in the area as well as some damage.
