WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Four people were hurt in a weekend shooting in Waterbury.
It happened in the area of Gasparri Lane around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday.
The call initially came in as a weapons complaint.
At the scene, police said they found blood trails and evidence of shots being fired.
Two victims were found in the area. One suffered a gunshot wound to the upper thigh. The other was shot in the buttocks.
Both victims' injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.
Two other victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment, police discovered.
One of them was shot in the hand. The other suffered two gunshot wounds to the abdomen.
Their injuries were also determined to be non-life-threatening.
Police said the suspected shooter in the case wore a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and drove a dark-colored vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.