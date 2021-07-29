NORWALK (WFSB) - Norwalk firefighters rescued 4 people Wednesday after receiving a report of a capsized boat.
According to fire officials, rescuers found the capsized boat in the area of Copps Island with 4 people clinging to the hull of the vessel.
All 4 people were wearing life vests. A marine unit was able to maneuver close enough to the vessel to remove all 4 people, ages 51, 39, 38, 27 from the water onto the boat.
Fire officials said all 4 men had been in the water for about an hour refused medical attention.
The U.S. Coast Guard arrived and remained on scene and handled salvaging of the vessel .
Passengers were brought to Veteran's Park dock and released
