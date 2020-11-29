NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are continue to investigate a weekend crash in New London.
It happened around 7 Sunday night at the corner of William and Huntington Streets.
A total of four vehicles were involved in the collision.
Two people were transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital with unspecified injuries.
This crash remains under investigation by the New London Police Department.
