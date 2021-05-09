MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - State Police have temporarily shut down part of I-91 South while they investigate a multi-vehicle crash.
It happened just after 11 p.m. by Exit 18 in Meriden.
A total of four vehicles were involved in the crash.
State Police say that no injuries have been reported at this time.
That portion of I-91 is expected to reopen shortly.
