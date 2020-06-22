ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - An incident involving a pickup truck and a boy left the child dead, according to police in Enfield.
Police said it happened in the area of 23 Brainard Rd. just before 5 p.m.
They said the 4-year-old boy fell out of the pickup truck and was run over.
Police said the driver of the truck was the child's mother's boyfriend.
According to police, the boy was riding in the back for a couple of feet. The driver felt a bump, and didn't see the boy anymore.
A second vehicle was not involved.
There's no word on if that driver faces charges.
The crash remains under investigation.
