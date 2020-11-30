HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Four young people were arrested for stealing a car.
According to police, they responded to Valley Road around 3:45 a.m. on Monday for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Officers said they figured out that the vehicle had been stolen out of West Haven.
They were successful in apprehending four of the five juvenile suspects who were in it. The fifth juvenile fled on foot.
All of the arrested suspects were said to be from New Haven.
A search of the stolen vehicle revealed a box of .22 ammunition, police said.
The four juveniles were charged with first-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny.
They were given a court date of Dec. 15 at juvenile court in New Haven.
so the fifth one had the gun
