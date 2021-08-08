HAMDEN,CT(WFSB)-- On August 7th, Hamden police officers responded to the area of Dixwell Avenue and Goodrich Street on reports of “shots fired”.
When arriving to the scene there was a 43-year-old New Haven resident, lying on the sidewalk, with several gunshot wounds to his chest and hip.
The victim was then transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.
Prior to being shot, the victim was engaged in a verbal argument with a customer from Chazmo’s Bar.
The suspect fled southbound on Dixwell Avenue.
Anyone with information contact Hamden Police Detective Division (203) 287-4812.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.