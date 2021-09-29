ORANGE, CT. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police and the DEA found 5,238 fentanyl pills that were pressed to look like Xanax during a traffic stop in Orange.
On Sept. 28, the state police and the New Haven DEA office worked on a joint operation on I-95 in the New Haven area.
It was an effort to address narcotic and weapon trafficking in New England.
During the operation, a 2009 Toyota with Pennsylvania plates was stopped for a motor vehicle violation.
The driver had 5,238 Fentanyl pills pressed to look like Xanax pills, which weighed a total of 766 grams.
They were arrested and held on a $200,000 bond.
