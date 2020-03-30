HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's secretary of the state and congressional delegation announced nearly $5.4 million in voting safety and security funding from the federal government.
Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, and Reps. Rosa DeLauro, John Larson, Joe Courtney, Jim Himes and Jahana Hayes announced on Monday that Connecticut would receive the funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
“No one should have to choose between protecting their health and casting a ballot," Merrill said. "This funding is a good start in providing what we need to run our 2020 elections in the face of the coronavirus. With the proposed loosening of restrictions on absentee ballots, this funding would be able to pay for an expansion of voting by mail in every town, securing the health and safety of poll workers and voters alike in our polling places, and enhance the security of balloting by providing the resources necessary for our towns to collect, store, and count ballots securely.”
The CARES Act, passed on March 25 by the Senate and March 27 by the House, provides for $400 million dollars in funding, appropriated to states based on population, to prepare for, and respond to, coronavirus for the 2020 Federal election cycle.
The coronavirus emergency and concerns over election security are forcing states to take new measures to protect the integrity of voting systems and access to the ballot box, requiring more funds and prompting calls for further Congressional and state action, the group said.
Merrill asked Gov. Ned Lamont to use his emergency powers to issue an executive order removing restricting language from the absentee ballot statute so that people can vote by mail if they want to avoid a polling place due to the coronavirus emergency.
“Every Connecticut citizen deserves to be able to cast their ballot and make their voice heard in an election that remains free, fair, and safe,” the delegation said. “It is critical that we work to provide the resources that Connecticut election officials need to deliver the election that Connecticut citizens deserve. That’s why we fought to make sure this funding was passed in the CARES Act, and it is why we will keep fighting until our state and local election officials have every resource they need to expand mail in voting, protect poll workers and voters, and secure the 2020 election.”
