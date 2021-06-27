HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - State and local authorities are looking into what sparked a 5-alarm fire in Hamden over the weekend.
The fire broke out around 11:30 Saturday night on Mix Avenue.
No one was injured, but it left dozens without a place to live.
For more than eight hours, crews were on scene battling the flames, as well as trying to determine the cause of the fire.
Fire crews found the flames travelling through the third floor and the roof.
It wasn't until two hours later one resident showed up to an unpleasant surprise.
"I see a cop car and a fire truck, so I thought there might be an accident going on. The more I drove up, there are eight or nine fire trucks all over the street and I look up, and my roof is on fire," Hamden resident Bonssa Tufa tells us.
Bonssa says this five alarm fire was chaos.
Families were left in the dark outside without their personal belongings.
Luckily, Bonssa's residence wasn't damaged, but once quickly allowed inside, he saw the devastation.
"If you look down the hallway through the darkness, because the lights are out, you can see bits and pieces of sunshine, because the ceiling has a hole in it and you can see the sunlight coming through, and you can see the water damage," explained Tufa.
Bonssa's unit is one of fifty-five apartments that are unlivable tonight.
Many are now in hotels or with loved ones.
Hamden Fire Chief Gary Merwede says he's unsure when, if ever, they will be allowed to live inside because of the damage, but he feels blessed no one was seriously injured.
"Labor intensive operation, pulling ceilings and ripping back the roof. There were solar panels we had to take off, rubber roof. Then, insolation and ply wood, and then we had to drop the ceilings on the third floor as well," Merwede explained.
A big challenge that needed the assistance from neighboring towns.
Now, the investigation continues with the State Police and so far, the cause is unknown, but the lessons are evident.
