VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Five people were arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in the Rockville section of Vernon last month.
According to police, Jakwai Sosa, 21, Carlyann Merrill, 41, Angela Raber, 18, a 17-year-old juvenile and an additional juvenile were charged.
Police are still looking for a sixth person, 18-year-old Trenton Merrill.
The shooting happened on Aug. 27 on Prospect Street in downtown Rockville.
A juvenile victim was found to have head and neck injuries from being pistol whipped.
According to police, one of the suspects pointed the pistol at the victim and pulled the trigger. However, the victim was able to deflect the firearm to avoid getting shot.
Trenton Merrill was identified as the shooter. Sosa was also present, police said.
One of the suspect's firearms was found in a storm drain on Ward Street.
A search warrant was obtained by police for the home of Trenton Merrill and Sosa. They said a large quantity of drugs and money was found, and that they were related to a separate drug trafficking operation.
A surveillance video system was attached the home. Footage from it had to be forensically extracted.
Other footage from town-owned and privately-owned cameras showed the shooting and the discarding of the gun.
Police said they believe the victim of the shooting was targeted as a result of a feud between young men in town. They said they've tried to defuse situations between them in the past.
Sosa was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree assault with a firearm and charges related to operating a drug factory. His bonds totaled $1.6 million.
Trenton Merrill has outstanding felony warrants for attempted murder and other crimes. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Carlyann Merrill was charged with tampering with evidence and interfering with police for allegedly deleting video footage from her surveillance cameras. She also refused to surrender her cell phone which police said possibly contained evidence. Trenton Merrill is her son.
The 17-year-old juvenile was the driver of a vehicle that brought Trenton Merrill and Sosa to and from the shooting. The person was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, criminal liability to commit murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault and other charges.
Raber, a girlfriend of one of the people involved, was charged with providing a false statement and conspiracy to commit sale of controlled substances.
The remaining juvenile was charged as part of the drug trafficking investigation.
Police said the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Vernon police at 860-872-9126 extension 3767.
