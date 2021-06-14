GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Five people were arrested in connection with three car crashes that happened Sunday, one of which involved a stolen rideshare vehicle.
According to Glastonbury Police Lt. Corey Davis, the five suspects were riding in a stolen BMW that was involved in a crash on Main Street around 4 p.m.
The driver of the BMW kept going and crashed along Route 17, shortly after the first crash occurred, which caused the stolen vehicle to become disabled.
Davis said the occupants hopped out and fled the scene on foot. They later called for a rideshare service to pick them up.
When the rideshare vehicle arrived, the suspects stole it from the driver and took off. They eventually crashed that vehicle at Glastonbury High School.
Police caught up to the occupants after a foot chase and took all five into custody.
Davis said police were looking into whether the two juvenile and three young adult suspects were involved in garage and attempted vehicle burglaries that were reported in South Glastonbury the same afternoon.
Police have not yet released the names of the three adult suspects.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.