HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state entered the fifth day of a heat wave on Wednesday, and may have to contend with some storms.
Chief meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the 90-degree heat and oppressive humidity will continue through Wednesday.
A heat advisory remained in place for most of the state through the evening.
"The temperature has reached 91 degrees at Bradley International [Wednesday] afternoon," DePrest said. "That means our fifth heat wave of the year has now lasted 5 days."
The dew point temperature was in 70 degree range, which meant heat index values were in the upper 90s.
An air quality alert was also issued for northern Fairfield and northern Middlesex counties.
There's a higher likelihood of rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, thanks to a cold front.
Track any storms that pop up with our interactive radar here.
"The front responsible for the round of rain/storms [Wednesday] will eventually stall offshore," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "The big question: As that happens, is it far enough from Connecticut to where we’ll stay dry Thursday/Friday? It’s possible."
Otherwise, there will be slight chance for a shower or storm on both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures should trend slightly cooler and the humidity also decreases.
Drier and more comfortable weather should arrive for the weekend. Temps should range from between 80 and 85.
"This is definitely the optimistic route, as some of our models are indicating the possibility of rain over the weekend," Haney said.
Read the full technical discussion here.
