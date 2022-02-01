PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Five dirt bikes and clothing items were stolen from a motorsports shop in Plainfield early Tuesday morning.
According to police, they responded to a burglary alarm at Motorsports Nation on Norwich Road.
The alarm was triggered just before 3 a.m.
Investigators found that two Kawasaki dirt bikes, two Honda dirt bikes, one Yamaha dirt bike, and several articles of clothing were taken by at least five masked suspects.
The suspects appeared to have forced their way into the business from a side door.
They drove a U-Haul box truck with the image of multiple snakes on the rear passenger side and what appeared to be a camel on the rear driver's side.
They also had a white U-Haul van.
Both vehicles were last seen on surveillance footage heading north on Norwich Road toward Kate Downing Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plainfield Police Department at 860-564-0804.
