HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding a crash over the weekend.
It happened Saturday afternoon on Walnut Street in Hartford.
The crash involved a Hartford Police cruiser and at least one other vehicle.
Fire officials say that five people in total had to be taken to the hospital following the collision.
The extent of their injuries remains unknown at this time.
The officer was not injured in the crash.
Further details regarding the collision weren't immediately available.
Police continue to investigate.
