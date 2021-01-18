MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A local farm is searching for a calf that was stolen off their property on Sunday night.
Owners of the farm, which is located off Stafford Road in Mansfield say the 5-month-old calf was stolen sometime between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Sunday into Monday.
The calf is a Galloway heifer what is white with black ears.
Owners told Channel 3 that there is no sign of the fence being broken and no sign of a wild animal getting the calf.
Anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious in that area is asked to contact Troop C.
