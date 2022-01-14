NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Officials say five students were taken to the hospital after taking edibles at a magnet school in New Haven on Friday.
Mayor Justin Elicker said the edibles were tested and had THC in them.
The incident was first reported to police around 11:29 a.m.
They said they were called to the Bishop Woods School on Quinnipiac Avenue.
Police say one student gave an edible-type chocolate to four other students.
The students will recover, police said.
Five students, ages 12 and 13, ingested what appeared to be candy that was brought in by a student and began vomiting, according to police.
Those students were transported to a hospital. All were alert and conscious. Their parents were informed of the situation.
Police investigating after 5 students @ Bishop Woods School in New Haven got sick and started vomiting after eating candy brought in by another student. The students were transported to the hospital. Police looking to see what may have been in candy. #WFSB pic.twitter.com/eWcUap8Zh9— Matt McFarland (@MattMcFarland3) January 14, 2022
They conducted a sweep of the school and it appeared that no other children ingested the substance.
All other students at the school were ok and school resumed, police said. Social workers were said to be going to classes to talk to the students about what happened.
