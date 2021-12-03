GROTON, CT (WFSB) - State Farm and the Roc Solid Foundation teamed up to gift a play set and build it for a 5-year-old battling cancer.
Today was all about working on the yard. But soon it will be play time for Finnegan Walters.
Fearless Finny, as the family calls him, watched from inside. Wondering what these random people, who were actually State Farm agents, were doing in the backyard.
State Farm Corporate Responsibility Analyst Jennifer Young said, “we donated the play set for him and a couple months later we found out they didn’t have the means to build the play set. So, we are here from State Farm to build the play set. Surprise him.”
Eventually Finny’s curiosity took him outside with his mom, Sarah Walters.
That’s where he pointed out the slide.
“It is huge. It means so much to us because right now it’s been a struggle. We keep him mostly isolated at home for fear of, ya know, for getting exposure to COVID or any other sickness honestly,” said Walters.
Finnegan has been battling leukemia. So, staying healthy is a must.
“His perseverance he is such a fighter. Hess never given up. Hess put on a smile every single day,” Walters stated.
A smile that got bigger when the surprise was fully built.
“He’s going to be able to get stronger. It’s going to help him continue to fight, and just grow up and be a kid,” said his mom.
