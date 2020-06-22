WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A 5-year-old child suffered a head injury when struck by a vehicle in Watertown, police said on Monday.
The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Main Street in Oakville in the area of Rockdale Avenue.
The report said the incident involved a Kia Sportage and pedestrian child.
The 5-year-old child was struck by the vehicle in the roadway as the vehicle was traveling southbound on Main Street.
The child suffered a head injury, and was taken by ambulance to Waterbury Hospital. His condition was not released.
It was reported that the child was chasing his dog and ran into the road in front of the vehicle.
A preliminary investigation showed that the operator of the vehicle was not impaired and did not appear to be speeding.
The driver is cooperating with the investigation.
The crash is being investigated by the regional accident investigation team.
