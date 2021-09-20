BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - State investigators said a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case of a Litchfield woman's murder that happened more than three years ago.

Kelsey Mazzamaro's body was found in a body of water in Burlington on May 6, 2018. She was the mother of two children.

The 26-year-old, who was from Litchfield, was found to have died from a "neck compression."

Police initially needed help identifying her through a tattoo on her arm.

Now police and her family are putting out a call for information in the case, as the state is now offering a $50,000 reward.

+2 Body found in Burlington identified as Litchfield woman State police have identified the woman who was found dead in a pond in Burlington over the weekend.

“This is the first time I’ve been here. I’ve never come to this spot because of that. This is hard. This brings up a lot of things. But we’re going to stand here and we’re going to see it through. Somebody needs to do the right thing and call," said Carl Mazzamaro, Kelsey's father.

On Monday, he said his daughter was a free spirit who wanted to be a good mother to her two children.

The state’s attorney says if anyone saw Kelsey on May 5 or 6 and has any information, no matter how small, that could help them to call police.