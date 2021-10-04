SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest of the person who stole 50 firearms from R+L Carriers in South Windsor.
A shipment of 50 firearms was delivered to the facility back on Aug. 13, just before 1 a.m.
When the pallet arrived, it was scanned and loaded into a waiting compartment.
The pallet was then discovered to be missing on Aug. 16.
“A person who uses criminal means to obtain a firearm is someone who needs to be brought to justice and firearms obtained illegally are almost certainly destined to be used for criminal purposes,” said ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) Boston Special Agent in Charge James Ferguson. “It is ATF’s top priority to make sure our communities stay safe and that businesses can operate without fear of incidents like this occurring. We are asking that members of the public who may know something about this incident or the whereabouts of these firearms to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 860-935-8080 or call 888ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov.
