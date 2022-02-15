HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A fire forced about fifty people from their homes Monday night.
By Tuesday morning, police had signs up around the Warner Street apartment building property to warn people not to get too close.
Much of the water used in the fire fight turned into a sheet of ice.
Crews hosed down the building for hours.
The fire broke out around 7 p.m. and was believed to have originated in the middle portion of the building on Warner Street. It eventually worked its way across and eventually reached the roofline.
Fire officials said that they witnessed flames emitting from several windows.
They said the fire spread fast and crews had to rescue several people. Most of the apartments they made rescues from were already filled with smoke.
Luckily, they said they were able to get everyone out safely.
“Because this fire spread so quickly, because it got into the common attic space, fire was running above the apartments without the knowledge of the residents inside, so we had to break down doors and get them out. The apartments were rapidly filling with smoke," said Hamden Fire Chief Garry Merwede.
At least one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
Everyone else in the building was accounted for and safe.
Police and firefighters from New Haven stepped up to help their neighboring community. They assisted with traffic control and worked to quell the flames.
Firefighters need to conduct a secondary search of the building. The threat of the building collapsing forced crews to put their search efforts on hold.
Twenty-two units were considered a total loss and approximately fifty people were displaced.
The department and Mayor Lauren Garrett asked people to avoid the area.
The state fire marshal is working to determine a cause for the fire.
