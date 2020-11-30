WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A 50 percent cut to Metro-North rail services is on the line.
Metropolitan Transportation Authority president Catherine Rinaldi, Sen. Richard Blumenthal and union representatives scheduled a news conference for Monday morning.
It's set for 11 a.m. outside of the West Haven Metro-North Station.
Rinaldi, Blumenthal and others said they'll call on Congress to provide relief that would prevent the cuts to Metro-North and save nearly 9,400 MTA jobs.
Earlier this month, the MTA stated that without $12 billion in federal assistance, it would have no choice but to make cuts in both service and workforce as a result of the downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials called Metro-North the busiest commuter line in the nation and essential to Connecticut's economy.
Congress returns to work on Monday.
