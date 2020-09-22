NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) – Dozens of students at New Canaan High School are currently in quarantine, according to the district.
New Canaan Public Schools posted on its website that 53 students and one staff member from New Canaan High School are currently in quarantine in connection to COVID-19.
Four students at New Canaan High School have tested positive for COVID-19.
The district did not say on the website how the students were exposed to the virus.
Channel 3 is reaching out to the superintendent for additional information.
