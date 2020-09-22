New Canaan High School

New Canaan High School.

 Facebook

NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) – Dozens of students at New Canaan High School are currently in quarantine, according to the district.

New Canaan Public Schools posted on its website that 53 students and one staff member from New Canaan High School are currently in quarantine in connection to COVID-19.

Four students at New Canaan High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

The district did not say on the website how the students were exposed to the virus.

Channel 3 is reaching out to the superintendent for additional information.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.