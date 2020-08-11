(WFSB) - A little more than half of parents want in-person learning for the 2020-2021 academy year, according to the results of a survey.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released the results of its school reopening survey on Tuesday morning.
WalletHub said 55 percent of parents want in-person learning.
School districts, states and the federal government have been going back and forth about how to proceed with schools in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont pushed for in-person learning; however, he said it was ultimately the decision of each school district about how to proceed. Many districts said they're going with a hybrid model, which includes a mix of in-person and at-home learning.
On the federal level, President Donald Trump has pushed for in-person learning across the board.
Other key statistics in WalletHub's survey include:
- Kids' development was the chief reason for the decision to return to in-person learning.
- 32 percent of parents are not able to work from home.
- Two-thirds of conservative parents favor schools reopening, less than half of liberal parents favor it.
- 31 percent more fathers than mothers want schools to reopen for in-person learning.
- 24 percent of elementary school students' parents are most concerned with family health.
- 12 percent of college students' parents are most concerned with family health.
- Over 24 percent of parents think teachers should either get paid less, work longer hours or give up vacation days.
Read the complete results of the study on WalletHub's website here.
