5K runners battle the heat

COLUMBIA, CT. (WFSB)- Dozens of runners participated in Columbia's Summer Sizzler 5K, on Aug. 13, but the heat posed a different challenge for the runners. It began at Recreation Park.
Temperatures were past the 90s, and runners were determined to finish.
Vincent Loricco, of Coventry said, "I said I was going to do it and so I'm just going to it."
A large number of the participants are part of the Run 169 Society, a group that goes town to town, running every official race across the state.
Andrea Mehar, of East Haddam stated, "regardless of the heat, whether it’s raining or snowing, if you need a town, you go and you’re supporting a good cause."
Organizers passed out ice packs and sprinkled water stops throughout the race. They also encouraged runners to go at their own pace, and watch out for people who were stumbling, red in the face, or with other signs of heat exhaustion.
Marc Volza, Columbia Parks and Rec Director said, "most of the staff that are working this are CPR certified. So we do have trained professionals around the course at various locations."
Runners made sure to watch themselves and keep hydrated.
Maureen Gillis, of East Haddam said, "we’re probably running more slowly than we usually do, not pushing ourselves today. We’re not in it to win it."
Experts suggested taking it easy during the hottest parts of the day.
