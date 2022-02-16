6 dead after New London County overdoses

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Twenty-six people overdosed in New London County this past weekend, leaving the entire region on high alert Monday.
Out of those twenty-six, six have died.
First responders used Narcan to try and revive as many victims as possible. The state alerted Uncas Health that four of the suspected drug overdoses were likely illicit opioids.
“In many cases, what they’re doing is they’re trying to increase the high for the individual, so that’s why they’re adding this to whatever it is. It may be cocaine, it may be crack, it may be heroin, and it may even be marijuana,” says Patrick McCormack of Uncas Health.
Officer Cannata from the Norwich Police Department says it still needs to be determined whether the overdoses shared a common link.
“Anything collected from one of the scenes has gone up to the state lab for testing, to get clarification if there was a common link between what was used,” says Cannata.
Tammy Delacruz founded of “Community Speaks Out”, following the tragic death of her son Joey in 2016.
Delacruz says there are warning signs to pay attention to and watch for in your child.
“The isolation, the change of habits, even something as simple as weight loss and not really taking care of themselves,” Delacruz.
Serac, is an organization that helps communities and schools across Connecticut who are struggling with issues related to addictions, and mental wellbeing. They are currently serving 41 communities, and 19 schools.
“If you are in a situation where you’re around people, maybe you have become friends, maybe you’ve been using together, and something happens and you’re concerned, reach out. Sometimes people don’t do that because of the fear of penalty,”: says Angela Duhaine, Associate Director of Serac.
