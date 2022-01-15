Six people were taken to a hospital after shots were fired at a concert venue in Eugene, Oregon, police said in a tweet.
"Reports came in at 9:29 p.m. of multiple shots fired at WOW Hall, 219 W. 8th Avenue. EPD & multiple law enforcement agencies responded, along with Eugene Springfield Fire," said police.
It's unclear what injuries were sustained during the incident.
"There is no suspect in custody at this time and we ask the public to call with any relevant information," said police in a tweet.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
