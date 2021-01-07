NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A crash that closed part of the Berlin Turnpike in Newington left six people hurt.
According to police, the turnpike is closed on the southside near Pascone Place.
They said the crash involved multiple vehicles and happened on Thursday morning.
A multi vehicle crash has closed the south bound lanes of the Berlin Tpke at Pascone Place. Expect delays.— Newington CT Police (@NewingtonPolice) January 7, 2021
The six people who were hurt were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There's no word on a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.
