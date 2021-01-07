Crash closes Berlin Turnpike

The Berlin Turnpike was closed on the southside near Pascone Place in Newington because of a multi-vehicle crash the morning of Jan. 7.

 WFSB

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A crash that closed part of the Berlin Turnpike in Newington left six people hurt.

According to police, the turnpike is closed on the southside near Pascone Place.

They said the crash involved multiple vehicles and happened on Thursday morning.

The six people who were hurt were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.