HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - TD Bank announced that it will be closing six of its branches in Connecticut.
TD Bank said in a statement on Wednesday that the decision is part of a larger plan for the future.
The branches closing included:
- 2035 Broad St., Hartford
- 503 Middlebury Rd., Middlebury
- 272 Elm St., New Canaan
- 636 Campbell Ave., West Haven
- 200 New Hartford Rd., Winsted
- 128 Amity Rd., Woodbridge
"As one of the top 10 banks in the U.S., TD is continually evolving the way we serve our customers and communities to best meet changing customer expectations and behaviors, remain competitive and drive long-term growth," said Paige Wilkins, corporate communications associate, TD Bank. "We strive to deliver an optimal mix of convenient TD Bank locations and digital banking products and services that are second to none. With those goals in mind, we regularly evaluate our existing TD Bank stores and new locations."
TD Bank said it considered many factors before arriving at its decision to close branches, including the number of customers visiting them, transaction volumes, the locations' proximity to other TD Bank stores, and the number of customers who use multiple store locations.
"We have already begun notifying impacted customers," Wilkins said. "Our goal is to make this transition as smooth as possible for them."
