PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Several people had to be taken to the hospital after a crash Monday afternoon.
Police say a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling east on Lathrop Road when it collided with a 2021 Ford Explorer Limited that was trying to turn left from the 395 North off ramp onto Lathrop Road.
The driver of the Explorer, along with her two 17-year-old daughters and 6-year-old nephew, were taken to the Backus Emergency Care Center as a precautionary measure.
No charges have been filed against either as of yet and police continue to investigate the crash.
Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Winakor of the Plainfield Police Department at 860-564-0804.
