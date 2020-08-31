EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A child was seriously injured during a crash in East Haven on Saturday morning.
East Haven firefighters responded to a car crash on Main Street near Goody’s Hardware.
Emergency officials said a 6-year-old boy was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.
The East Haven Fire Department is reminding people to make sure that children are properly restrained in the car at all times.
No additional details have been released at this time.
