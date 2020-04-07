EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Tuesday, it was announced that 60,000 laptops were purchased for high school students in Connecticut’s Alliance Districts who are participating in distance learning.
Students across Connecticut have been distance learning for weeks now, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Board of Directors of the Partnership for Connecticut approved the purchase of laptops, which will cost $396.54, a discount of 62.82 percent off list price, for a total of $23,760,818.28.
“This is an important example of the power and promise of The Partnership for Connecticut to make a difference in the lives of so many young people. We saw an urgent need, developed a concrete plan of action, and are now working collaboratively to execute the plan,” said Partnership CEO Mary Anne Schmitt Carey. “The laptops are scheduled to arrive in three tranches: 15,000 in May; 30,000 in June; and 15,000 in July 2020. The Governor’s Learn from Home Task Force is already working on a process for distributing the devices to students in Alliance Districts based on highest need first.”
“The shift to online learning due to the COVID-19 public health crisis is difficult for teachers and families all over Connecticut but it is especially challenging for students who do not have access to the resources they need,” said Board Chair Erik Clemons. “We’re really pleased to be able to make this purchase so that high school students of all backgrounds have equitable opportunities to learn, both in the short and long term. This would not have been possible without the generosity and commitment of both Dell and Microsoft. In these extraordinary times, when demand is so high, these companies stepped forward as excellent partners to help the Partnership achieve its mission of equitable access.”
The laptop device being purchased is Dell’s Latitude 3190 Education 2-in-1, which official said in a press release is widely used by high school students and school districts across the country and is expected to last for five years.
“As a teacher from one of the Alliance Districts, I know what a big difference these devices are going to make for high school students,” said Sheena Graham, an educator at Warren G. Harding High School in Bridgeport and member of the Partnership’s Board of Directors. “For many students and their families, the purchase of a laptop is simply out of reach, making it even more difficult for them to stay engaged in learning. This new tool will really help, not only in the immediate crisis but for years to come.”
The laptops will arrive ready for students to open and use immediately.
"Dell has also offered a comprehensive support package for one year as well as additional customized implementation and professional learning support for Alliance Districts through a special added value program at no cost," a press release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.