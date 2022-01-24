WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A 60-year-old man died early Saturday morning after being struck by a driver in Waterbury.
Police identified the victim as 60-year-old Richard Ranslow of Waterbury.
According to police, the accident occurred near Thomaston Avenue in the city.
The victim was transported to Waterbury Hospital by an ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police said the driver of the 2010 Toyota Avalon that was involved in the crash stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators.
The Waterbury Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating this incident.
Police asked anyone with information to contact Waterbury police at 203-346-3975.
