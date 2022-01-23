WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A 60-year-old man passed away early Saturday morning after being struck by a car.
According to police, the accident occurred near Thomaston Avenue in Waterbury.
The victim was transported to Waterbury Hospital via ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police say the driver of the 2010 Toyota Avalon involved in the crash stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators.
The Waterbury Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating this incident.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.
