HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Charter Oak Health Center and the Department of Public Health are looking into an incident where several hundred vaccine doses may have been spoiled.
On Saturday, February 19 at around 5:30 p.m. Charter Oak Health Center said they experienced a temperature excursion with their pharmaceutical grade freezer where 600 Moderna vaccine is stored.
The company said the excursion happened from a slight gap in the freezer when the door was not shut tightly. This in turn caused the temperature of the freezer to gradually rise above the recommended range.
The vaccines were stored in temperatures out of the recommended range for approximately three hours when discovered on Saturday morning.
The DPH said the device on the freezer which monitors the internal temperature sounded an alarm when the temperature rose, but because it was overnight, the alarm was not heard.
Moderna is currently conducting an analysis of the data to determine whether the doses are viable or spoiled.
The DPH has also contacted federal officials to inform them of the temperature excursion.
None of the doses have been administered to any patients and none of the vaccines have been thrown out at this time.
DPH said since this incident, Charter Oak Health Center complete a Corrective Action Plan that was submitted to DPH.
(0) comments
