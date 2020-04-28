HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state's labor department has started to issue the federal government's supplemental stimulus payments for the unemployed.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday that the Department of Labor successfully programmed its computer system to start issuing the first round of weekly $600 payments.
“Our Department of Labor worked day and night to come up with the technological fixes to ensure benefits were distributed in a timely way to our residents,” Lamont said. “There are hundreds of thousands in our state relying on our Department of Labor to help get them through this [COVID-19] crisis, and the state’s loyal and hard-working team never lost sight of that. This is a difficult time for so many, and I appreciate that these new benefits are being distributed.”
The payment, which is in addition to state unemployment benefits, is known as the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation. It was created as part of the emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lamont said the payments are retroactive to March 29, 2020 and will be provided through July 25, 2020.
For people who already received unemployment benefits for previous weeks, such as April 4, 11, and 18, the agency will be providing retroactive payments as a lump sum by the end of this week.
Claimants can check their online accounts on the DOL website at www.filectui.com and see the deposits were issued over the weekend.
Those who receive payments through direct deposit should begin seeing the additional amount appearing in their bank accounts by Tuesday.
The first $600 payments totaled more than $89 million, Lamont said. When combined with nearly $51 million issued in state benefits, the DOL provided $140 million in unemployment benefits last weekend.
“I want to thank the dedicated and talented staff at the Labor Department, as well as our partners and assisting agencies, for the tireless effort put forth to serve the public," said commissioner Kurt Westby, Department of Labor. "The task was complicated, due to a 40-year-old mainframe using a COBOL operating system. Despite these challenges, we have now processed over 340,000 of the 402,000 claim applications filed since March 13.”
For information on the unemployment benefits can be found on the DOL's website here.
Is the CTDOL working on claims that have been on hold for weeks because of Code 108?
