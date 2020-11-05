HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There are now 68 cities and towns that are being categorized under a ‘Red Alert’ when it comes to COVID-19 cases being seen.
The governor previously said there were 42 communities under a 'Red Alert' on Thursday afternoon, but a correction was sent out a few hours later.
This comes as the state is set to roll back to 'Phase 2.1' at midnight, which was decided earlier this week due to the increase in cases being seen across parts of the state.
What comes with 'Phase 2.1' is also a decrease in the amount of people who can gather privately. Lamont said private gatherings are limited to 10 people now, both indoors and outdoors.
This announcement comes just a few weeks before Thanksgiving.
Recently, Gov. Ned Lamont started releasing the infection rates being seen in each community on a weekly basis.
Last week, there were 30 cities and towns that were categorized under a ‘Red Alert.’
For a town to be considered in the ‘Red Alert,’ they have to be reporting 15 cases per 100,000 residents. For an 'Orange Alert,' it's 10 to 14 cases per 100,000.
Communities under 'Red Alert' as of Nov. 5:
- Ansonia
- Berlin
- Bethel
- Bethlehem
- Bozrah
- Bridgeport
- Bristol
- Brookfield
- Brooklyn
- Chaplin
- Clinton
- Danbury
- Derby
- East Granby
- East Hampton
- East Hartford
- East Haven
- East Windsor
- Ellington
- Franklin
- Griswold
- Groton
- Hamden
- Hampton
- Hartford
- Killingly
- Ledyard
- Meriden
- Middlebury
- Middlefield
- Middletown
- Monroe
- Montville
- Naugatuck
- New Britain
- New Haven
- New London
- Newington
- North Branford
- North Canaan
- North Haven
- North Stonington
- Norwalk
- Norwich
- Plainfield
- Plainville
- Plymouth
- Prospect
- Putnam
- Seymour
- Shelton
- Southington
- Sprague
- Stamford
- Stratford
- Thomaston
- Tolland
- Wallingford
- Waterbury
- Waterford
- Watertown
- West Haven
- Wethersfield
- Windham
- Windsor
- Wolcott
- Woodbridge
- Woodbury
