HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There will be an expansion of services to help young people get jobs.
Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday said a total of $7.7 million is being invested in the Connecticut Youth Employment Program to support young people in their job searches and skills development.
He held a news conference at Our Piece of the Pie on Sargeant Street in Hartford.
Our Piece of the Pie is a nonprofit organization that helps youths overcome barriers and develop skills to earn a job.
Lamont said youth employment will ultimately help the state's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The invested money is coming from an additional $2 million in COVID-19 relief funding. The state already allocated $5 million.
“The Youth Employment Program helps our young people gain employment during this difficult time and experience the working world,” Lamont said. “That’s a win, not only for our economy but our future workforce, young jobseekers, and businesses, as well. Each year through this program, hundreds of businesses in our state get thousands of hours of subsidized work and the chance to mentor or coach tomorrow’s leaders. Our youth employment programs are an excellent way to start the next generation of workers on a meaningful career path, while also putting dollars in their pockets. I want to thank Connecticut’s Congressional Delegation for their support of this funding to states during this critical time, particularly for young people.”
Lamont was joined by deputy commissioner Danté Bartolomeo of the Connecticut Department of Labor, commissioner Vanessa Dorantes of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, and other state and local officials.
The 2020 program year was funded at just over $7.6 million and served more than 2,300 young people through December of 2020, Lamont said.
