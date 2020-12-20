VERNON (WFSB) - Seven people were injured in an apartment fire late Sunday morning in Vernon.
According to fire officials, first responders arrived shortly before 11 a.m. and found people hanging from windows of the building at 26 Union Street in the Rockville section of town.
Firefighters were able to rescue several people from the building, which is across the street from Rockville General Hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and officials expect to remain on scene for most of the day.
This is a breaking news story - check back later for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.