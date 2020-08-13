HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor's office confirms that five more people have been fined for violating the state's travel advisory restrictions.
According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, it brought the total number of people who have been fined the $1,000 so far to seven.
Travelers are required to fill out a public health form when they return from states with COVID-19 positivity rates.
The most recent five returned from Texas and North Carolina. Four of them were from Stamford and one was from Old Lyme, Lamont's office said.
The list of states and U.S. territories on the advisory was over 30 as of Aug. 11.
Lamont's office continues to say that it's going to do everything it can to slow down the spread of the coronavirus in the state.
It announced the first couple of fines earlier this week.
One traveler came back from Louisiana while the other returned from Florida.
Lamont said on Monday that those who aren't following the advisory are "on notice."
The Department of Health. in its finest form, fining people who come in from a "high risk" state. Meanwhile, I have a letter from the CT practitioner investigations unit, from LAST YEAR, which says that my complaint of an RN who failed to provide my loved one with CPR will be looked into. She DIED. That didn't matter, though. A year later, I'm Still waiting for a response.
That is government Tyranny
