7 Rocky Hill residents escaped a house fire, no injuries have been reported.

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB)-- A multi-family home reported a fire at 12:55 A.M. The 7 residents all got out safely, with no injuries reported.

Glastonbury Ave will be closed for several hours due to the fire.

The inside of the building suffered a lot of damages.

Rocky Hill Fire Department took out the fire around 2 A.M.

Other towns are at the scene assisting. 

