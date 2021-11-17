NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Seven women are suing Yale University Medical School, saying they were unknowingly denied pain medication during fertility treatments.
On Wednesday, a lawsuit was filed alleging a Yale nurse stole fentanyl for her personal use and replaced it with saline to give to the seven patients who were undergoing painful IVF procedures.
The women underwent treatments for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) at the Yale University Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI) clinic in 2020.
Egg retrievals are part of the IVF process, which are known to be a painful and invasive procedure, and patients are routinely treated with opioids during and after the procedure to help manage pain.
Months after the procedures, the women learned that Yale nurse Donna Monticone “had somehow managed to repeatedly divert the fentanyl intended for these women and replace it with saline,” a press release said.
It also said Monticone was struggling with an addiction at the time.
The nurse later pleaded guilty for her actions, however the press release said “Yale has yet to explain to these women and their families how existing hospital protocols enabled this to happen.”
“This is the first in series of cases that we will be filing on behalf of similarly affected fertility patients of Yale. These women put their trust in Yale to provide the safety, security and comfort that ought to be the hallmark of fertility treatment, only to have that trust betrayed” said Josh Koskoff of Koskoff, Koskoff, and Bieder, the law firm handling the case. “The scope of Yale’s systemic failure to secure fentanyl in the middle of a fentanyl epidemic is hard to fathom. The fact that this conduct likely affected hundreds of women and went undetected for what was admitted to be five months, but which appears to have actually been several years is staggering.”
Yale’s spokesperson said university officials are declining to comment.
The press release said when the women told medical staff about their pain, their concerns or discomfort were dismissed.
"The complaint filed today details the excruciating pain the women experienced at the facility and includes allegations of medical assault and battery, medical malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, failure to obtain informed consent and breach of contract. Potentially hundreds of patients were unknowingly treated with saline for similar procedures until approximately November 2020. In spite of a 2018 partnership between Yale and the state of Connecticut to confront the opioid crisis, REI failed to enforce basic oversight of controlled substances, like fentanyl," the press release said.
