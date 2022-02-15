TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) - An attorney for the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting spoke about a settlement in their case against the maker of the weapon used in the shooting.
The case was Soto Et Al, which included nine Sandy Hook families, v. Bushmaster Firearms International.
A news conference with the families is set for 11 a.m. at the Trumbull Marriott Shelton. Stream it live below:
It's a $73 million settlement, the families' counsel confirmed.
Remington Arms initially offered $33 million.
Gun manufacturer Remington has offered nearly $33 million to nine families of victims killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre…
First filed in 2014, the lawsuit argued that gun manufacturer Remington aggressively marketed the assaultive and militaristic capabilities of the weapon used in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, purposefully appealing to the very kinds of people most likely to commit mass murder.
Remington denied the allegations.
Initially described by legal experts as “a losing proposition,” the families’ legal effort to help prevent "the next Sandy Hook" continued through seven years of legal challenges and two Remington bankruptcies.
According to court documents on Tuesday, a settlement agreement was reached between both parties.
“These nine families have shared a single goal from the very beginning: to do whatever they could to help prevent the next Sandy Hook. It is hard to imagine an outcome that better accomplishes that goal,” said Josh Koskoff, lead counsel and Partner at Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder. “This victory should serve as a wake up call not only to the gun industry, but also the insurance and banking companies that prop it up. For the gun industry, it’s time to stop recklessly marketing all guns to all people for all uses and instead ask how marketing can lower risk rather than court it. For the insurance and banking industries, it’s time to recognize the financial cost of underwriting companies that elevate profit by escalating risk. Our hope is that this victory will be the first boulder in the avalanche that forces that change.”
Twenty six students and staff members were killed in the shooting, which happened at the school in Newtown in 2012.
State police said the gunman used an AR-15.
"My beautiful butterfly, Dylan, is gone because Remington prioritized its profit over my son's safety," said Nicole Hockley, whose son Dylan was killed in the shooting. "Marketing weapons of war directly to young people known to have a strong fascination with firearms is reckless and, as too many families know, deadly conduct. Using marketing to convey that a person is more powerful or more masculine by using a particular type or brand of firearm is deeply irresponsible. My hope is that by facing and finally being penalized for the impact of their work, gun companies, along with the insurance and banking industries that enable them, will be forced to make their business practices safer than they have ever been."
The document announcing the settlement can be read here.
(3) comments
This is nothing more than a business decision by Remington, and they did a good job of draining most of the settlement in legal fees. This was a terrible tragedy, but Dylan is not here because Adam was crazy, and his mother reckless. His choice of weapon and fascination thereof, was supplied by his mother, and remember HE COULD NOT have purchased it on his own. Remington's marketing campaign had little to do with it, but the deep pockets and the politics drove this one, nothing more.
I feel for and am sympathetic to the families who lost loved ones as well as the first responders who had to work that scene and then live with the images. But I can't say that I understand this ruling. Are we going to start suing auto manufacturers when a sports car is marketed to an unresponsible person kills someone? Or all the motorcycle manufacturers because everyone knows they're dangerous but people keep buying them? Or even fast food companies who make us fat, that shouldn't be the consumers problem. Again I am not trying to be unsympathetic to the families of the victims. But when does it become the responsibility of a manufacturer of something, to police those to purchase their products?
70 million is nothing to the company that probably made billions
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.