SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A 78-year-old man was killed in a crash in Southington on Sunday.
Police identified the victim as John Walsh.
They said Walsh was headed westbound on Columbus Avenue around 7 a.m. when he crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a fence on the southside of the road.
Walsh continued along Columbus Avenue through an intersection with Liberty Street where he struck the front of a building at 2 West Center St.
Crews said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Southington police.
