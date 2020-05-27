(WFSB) - A 60-year-old man was the seventh offender under the supervision of the Connecticut Department of Correction to die from complications related to the coronavirus.
Due to medical privacy laws, the name of the individual was not released, the DOC said.
The inmate was transferred from the Osborn Correctional Institution in Somers to the UCONN Health Center in Farmington for treatment on April 30, 2020.
According to the DOC, the inmate had been taken to the hospital on several occasions throughout his 28-years of incarceration.
He succumbed to his illness on Tuesday.
He had been serving a 43-year sentence for murder. His maximum release date was in Sept. 2023.
Of the 792 offenders who have tested positive for COVID-19 to date, 514 having already recovered from the virus, the DOC reported.
About two weeks ago, the DOC said it began offering testing to its entire incarcerated population. Testing has been completed at both the Osborn facility and the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Uncasville, resulting in a total of 1,579 offenders tested. Of the nearly 1,600 tests, there were 298 asymptomatic positive results. The number of asymptomatic positive results is much lower when compared to other states that have conducted mass testing of their inmates.
It has been three weeks since a previous offender had passed away from complications due to the COVID-19 virus.
“I was hopeful that we would not experience another death due to the coronavirus,” said Commissioner Rollin Cook. “We will keep working to prevent any more. My condolences go out to his family and loved ones.”
